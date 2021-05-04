Liga MX: Álvaro Morales mocks the UNAM Pumas for not qualifying for the playoffs

The communicator Alvaro Morales of the ESPN network, strongly mocked the UNAM Pumas after their defeat in the last day against the America and for having been eliminated from the playoffs in this Guardians Tournament 2021.

What happened to these Pumitas, not that they were not lucky, that they had quality. It is confirmed once again that you are to shine your shoes to your father America. Where are Pumas, where are ‘cachuncitos’ they invented their greatness, “was Morales’s message.

The sports presenter and chronicler left his message through his social networks, where he mocked the elimination of the Pumas and assured that his previous tournament was lucky, since it is not a quality team on the field.

Álvaro Morales also attacked the greatness of the Pumas in Mexican soccer, assuring that they are a small team with an invented history for which America will always be their father.

