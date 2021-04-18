Liga MX: Álvaro Morales mocks the Pumas after the draw against Club Tigres

The Pumas de la UNAM and the Tigres de la UANL have put their place in the final phase at risk by way of the repechage, after equalizing without annotations in the University Olympic stadium, in action on matchday 15 of Liga MX.

Faced with this situation, Alvaro Morales, the narrator and commentator of ESPN, was not saved to mock the university team led by Argentine coach Andrés Lillini after the result obtained against the felines.

“How ?! Didn’t the cachuncitos win? Of course, now there were no penalties. Chale, not even with his little sun.”

“It’s like cougars taking on cougars. Fuck me.”

“They stab Tigres. Cachún cachún VAR VAR,” he wrote.

With this result, the UNAM Pumas are placed in the twelfth position in the general table with 17 points in the play-off zone; while the UANL Tigres is in ninth place with 19 units.