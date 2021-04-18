Liga MX: Álvaro Morales mocks Chivas’ victory against Xolos de Tijuana

Álvaro Morales, a journalist from ESPN, mocked the victory of the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara two goals to zero against the Xolos de Tijuana in the match corresponding to day 15 of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League, since he assured that the players only they take out the breed by the team, when the situation is extreme.

Álvaro Morales, in his social networks, gave Chivas everything despite his resounding victory against the Xolos, since he considered that Guadalajara footballers only do what they have to do, when their coach is about to be fired. or when there are rumors that they can run it.

“What does the mother of the goats say that, before playing against any team, they can run to their technicians. That only this way they can. ”, Expressed the ‘Brujo’ Morales on his Twitter.

What does the mother of the goats say that, before playing against any team, they can run to their technicians. That only then they can. pic.twitter.com/eNZ5j62iS7 – Álvaro Morales (@AlvaritoMorales) April 18, 2021

However, after this statement by Morales discrediting Chivas’ victory against Tijuana, the fans jumped against him assuring that what he said was absurd and without any sense.

With this victory, Chivas reached 16 points in position 13 in the standings at the gates of the playoffs, waiting for what Pumas, Tigres and Tuzos del Pachuca do in their matches on this date.

