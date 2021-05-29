Liga MX: Álvaro Morales is ‘upset’ and launches a millionaire bet that Cruz Azul loses the final

Álvaro Morales, ESPN commentator, got upset during the Futbol Picante program and assured that he will pay a true millionaire if the team of La Maquina de Cruz Azul, becomes champion in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against Santos Laguna.

The ‘Brujo’ Morales, during the program, indicated that he does not hate Cruz Azul even though he moved to Club América, since he knows better than anyone what happens in La Maquina and how people live and suffer on that team.

“There is no one who knows Cruz Azul better than me, I still think that Cruz Azul is not going to be champion and Santos Laguna is going to be crowned at Azteca, but here I will give a gesture of goodwill.”

“I am going to give a gesture of goodwill to my former brothers from Cruz Azul, despite the fact that I lost 25 thousand pesos in the first leg. But for the return match, to my former celestial family, I am going to bet in favor of Cruz Azul, 75 thousand pesos. “, He added.

The Machine is 90 minutes away from achieving the feat and this Sunday at the Azteca Stadium everything will be defined, since by tying the game, it will manage to take the victory and break the drought of titles in the MX League.

