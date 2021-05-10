Liga MX: Álvaro Morales destroys Chivas after being eliminated by Club Pachuca

The way the Chivas were eliminated from the playoffs Closing 2021, caused the annoyance of its fans, it was also well used for the detractors of the rojiblanco team, among them Alvaro Morales.

It is not a secret that the ‘Brujo’ feels animosity for the Guadalajara team, so he did not miss the opportunity and exploded against the performance of the players and the sports director, Ricardo Peláez, and the coach, Víctor Manuel Vucetich.

“It hurts to accept it. People inside the club had already told me: it wasn’t Peláez. It was the Louse. It was the Louse! And Mohamed and Ambriz … “

The rojiblanco team … The biggest lie in our football. Follow the curse of the Sorcerer from the spurious title of 2017: 100 years without being a champion. pic.twitter.com/37UNkmJlBY – Álvaro Morales (@AlvaritoMorales) May 10, 2021

Likewise, the one who was not saved was Amaury Vergara, whom he demanded that he had to take action on the matter and throw out those that are left from the team; however, she mentioned that she needs the character of her father, Jorge, to make decisions.