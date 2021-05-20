Liga MX: Álvaro Morales demands that Cruz Azul be champion; “They have no excuses”

Cruz Azul could not pass the tie in the first leg semifinal of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against Club Pachuca, the leader of the season will have to close the series with dignity at the Azteca Stadium if he wants to take the big step towards the championship of Mexican soccer.

According to the ESPN reporter, Alvaro Morales, Cruz Azul is obliged to win the Liga MX title, this by having teams like Pachuca in front or even Santos or Puebla who play the other pass to the grand final.

Also read: Tigres UANL: Presentation of Miguel Herrera is postponed because of Tuca Ferretti

“Why so cautious and distrustful of the Cruzzulismo? They have no excuses to crown themselves: -Her father and executioner América, the champion León, Tigres and Rayados; they were left out. -Al Billy and Vic took them out. Is there caution and distrust for something? They have no excuses. They have it easy! “

Why is Cruzazulismo so cautious and distrustful? They have no excuses to be crowned: -His father and executioner América, the champion León, Tigres and Rayados; they were left out.

-They took Billy and Vic out. Is there caution and mistrust for something? They have no excuses. They have it easy! – Álvaro Morales (@AlvaritoMorales) May 19, 2021

The Cruz Azul coach accepted that this goalless draw forces them to go out and seek victory at the Azteca Stadium, remembering how dangerous it can be to accept a goal from Pachuca in the Vuelta, but valuing coming out ‘clean’ from Hidalgo, where ‘ other teams’ have been thrashed.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content