Liga MX: Álvaro Morales busts Javier Aguirre for losing to Chivas

The Rayados de Monterrey of Javier “Vasco” Aguirre consummated a painful defeat against the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara in the pending match of Day 12 of Clausura 2021, which brought the Sacred Herd closer to the Big Party of Mexican Soccer with two days to go.

This caused the ire of the ESPN journalist, Alvaro Morales, who ranted against Javier Aguirre for his inability to beat the team of Víctor Manuel Vucetich, who has not had a good Clausura 2021.

“What kind of tactical quality does Vasco have that he can’t beat a team as bad as Chivas de Vuce? His merit was emigrating. It is recognized. But beyond the order, Aguirre lacks tactical capacity. To make the Rayados a lethal team. “

Chivas will have a tough end to the tournament, facing the Clásico Tapatío against Atlas and playing the last day against the Tigres de la UANL who will face off against Rayados de Monterrey on the next day of Liga MX in the Clásico Regio.

