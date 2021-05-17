Liga MX: Álvaro Morales assures that America’s campaign is a failure after falling in the quarterfinals

The presenter Alvaro Morales of the ESPN chain, assured that the season of Club América de Santiago Solari was a total failure, after being eliminated in the quarterfinals against Pachuca in this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Failure and period. Here nothing or anyone is pandered. The team looks bad to Sacred Americanism, the only entity in our football. If there is no title: FAILURE, “commented Álvaro Morales.

The controversial sports writer left his message through his social networks, where he made it clear that for the Eagles team not to lift the league title, it is a total failure since they are not anyone’s pimps.

What about Solari, in the eyes of Sacred Americanism is a failure. Here no one is overlapped! – Álvaro Morales (@AlvaritoMorales) May 17, 2021

The América team finished the season in second overall position and came out as favorites for the title along with Cruz Azul, but they could not account for Pachuca, which had a season of ups and downs, but they arrive in the league on a good streak.

