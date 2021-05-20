Liga MX: Álvaro Dávila highlighted the importance of coaching in the Cruz Azul season

The sports president Alvaro Davila of the Cruz Azul in the MX League, highlighted the importance of motivational coaching for the staff of Juan Reynoso, which has benefited them in this Guardians Tournament 2021.

We are working on Coaching with Guillo, we did not bring him from Necaxa and he has done a good job “, were the words of Álvaro Dávila.

The director of the Cementeros spoke in an interview for the W Deportes program, where he emphasized the work that Guillo has done as mental coaching, which has allowed them to give another face to their squad after the elimination against Pumas.

Álvaro Dávila highlighted the good work of his new coaching that was integrated in the recent season, after having worked with the Necaxa team and arriving at the request of the Cruz Azul players after the departure of their previous motivator.

