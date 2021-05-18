Liga MX: Alfredo Tena would be Javier Aguirre’s new technical assistant at Rayados

The experienced Mexican coach Alfredo Tena, would be very close to reaching the Rayados de Monterrey team for next season, occupying a place in the coaching staff of Javier Aguirre.

Alfredo Tena is shaping up to be Javier Aguirre’s technical assistant for the next campaign, “said the Fox Sports sports journalist.

According to information from sports journalist Sergio Treviño from the Sultana del Norte, “Captain Furia” would be very close to arriving at Rayados de Monterrey as Javier Aguirre’s technical assistant for the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

Alfredo Tena, who for many years was part of the basic strength coaches of Club América, would be returning to activity in the MX League after his controversial departure from the Coapa team in the recent campaign.

