Liga MX: Alfonso Sosa will not leave Bravos de Juárez; will have continuity for the Apertura 2021

The coach of the Bravos de Ciudad Juárez of Liga MX, Alfonso Sosa will continue to be the coach of the border club for Apertura 2021 after directing 7 games of Guardianes 2021.

Sosa, despite finishing the tournament with only two wins and 5 losses, will not be dismissed and will be the coach who takes the reins of the Braves for the following semester. and

Although he aimed to achieve 10 points, the 6 he achieved were enough to ensure his permanence in the club.

In @fcjuarezoficial they give continuity to Luis Alfonso Sosa for the following season – LUIS CASTILLO (@mluiscastillo) May 26, 2021

Juárez made the decision to trust the project of the Mexican coach, who has had successful tournaments with Atlético San Luis.

