Liga MX: Alfonso Sosa reinstates Marco Fabián with Juárez FC after indiscipline

The Juárez team, with a new coach; Alfonso Sosa, hopes to recover the level that he had shown in previous tournaments and will seek to enter the playoff area but another of the coach’s objectives is to recover some players.

The case of Marco Fabián the most important, since the Mexican had been separated from the group due to indiscipline, however, Sosa rejoined him to the team after speaking with him.

This was revealed exclusively with Marca Claro. “Marco has rejoined the group since last week and after the match against Necaxa he tested negative and we have talked to him about what he can give us and we need him 100%. He has an important commitment and I hope he exploits all his quality.” Sosa said.

The coach commented on his attitude, which is one of the points that he has dealt with with the same player.

“What I spoke with him is that, he has shown me the commitment. He is a player who works very well and what he lacks is to contribute with goals or passes, because for that he was brought but he is willing and I hope that all his talent will be channeled correctly”. Commented.