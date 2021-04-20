Liga MX: Alfonso Sosa recognizes “anger” inside the FC Juárez dressing room

The box Juárez FC failed to score against the current Liga MX champion the Club Leon, which left the border technician, Alfonso Sosa With a bad taste in their mouths, even their leaders ended with the spirits through the skies, so the strategist said that this “fight” was normal to improve in the following commitments.

“It makes me feel bad because of the way the game is going, we played a good game and left empty-handed. They are normal fights, I prefer the blood to boil rather than not boil, it is normal that these frictions exist and I like it, in families there are differences and they are fixed. We do not like to lose, we will have to think about the next game, “he declared in a conference.

The Braves Their objective is to leave the last positions of the percentage table to avoid paying the economic fine, the strategist of the borderlands considered that this pressure is channeled for the better.

“We have only two games ahead, one with six points and the other with three. The next one is the most important and the one that would help us to get out of the penultimate position of the percentage table, I only focus on it, we have to change the page and think about what is coming, “he said.

