Liga MX: Alfonso Sosa puts FC Juárez’s priorities on the table

The strategist of Juárez FC, Alfonso Sosa he took the victory against his direct rival in the Percentage Table; Athletic San Luis, the DT assured that the objective remains the same, to leave the area of ​​fines where it still is and with that reach the playoff of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

“Our reality is that we must leave the area of ​​fines, it is the priority and to get out of the area of ​​fines we have to add points and adding up we will possibly be in the qualification area,” said Sosa in a virtual conference after the match of Day 14 .

‘Poncho’ Sosa defended both Marco Fabián; like Darío Lezcano.

“Marco Fabián’s subject, he trains very well, he helps us, he is a very talented player and has worked for the good of the team, he lacks the most important thing, the goal or the pass on goal, the offensive productivity, I don’t focus on that.

“On the subject of Darío, he has an important hierarchy, it is not the first time he is captain, he is a great player, today he played a great game despite missing the penalty, he scored the first, what has helped and generated is very important”.

