Liga MX: Alfonso Sosa puts FC Juárez’s priorities on the table

The strategist of Juárez FC, Alfonso Sosa he took the victory against his direct rival in the Percentage Table; Athletic San Luis, the DT assured that the objective remains the same, to leave the area of fines where it still is and with that reach the playoff of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League.
“Our reality is that we must leave the area of fines, it is the priority and to get out of the area of fines we have to add points and adding up we will possibly be in the qualification area,” said Sosa in a virtual conference after the match of Day 14 .
‘Poncho’ Sosa defended both Marco Fabián; like Darío Lezcano.
“Marco Fabián’s subject, he trains very well, he helps us, he is a very talented player and has worked for the good of the team, he lacks the most important thing, the goal or the pass on goal, the offensive productivity, I don’t focus on that.
“On the subject of Darío, he has an important hierarchy, it is not the first time he is captain, he is a great player, today he played a great game despite missing the penalty, he scored the first, what has helped and generated is very important”.
