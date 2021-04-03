Liga MX: Alfonso Sosa ended furious after “cruzazulearla” against Cruz Azul

The strategist of the Braves of Ciudad Juárez, Alfonso Sosa ended up annoyed after the border squad left the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium empty-handed after losing at the last minute to the leader of the Clausura 2021; the Cruz Azul.

“We were left with a bad taste in our mouths because the boys left everything on the court and they don’t take anything after that effort they made. We really have to improve because again at the last minute they got the result at the end,” said the strategist frontier.

“There are still many details missing to be able to be at the point we want, we need to continue structuring the team and evolve to consolidate and grow the team,” he added.

Poncho Sosa spoke of his striker Darío Lezcano, assuring that he has been in constant communication with him, to indicate how to be more dangerous with those of Juárez.

“I have not only spoken with Darío because within his sacrifice by moving away from the area he leaves the danger zone, we need to make a construction and elaboration of plays so that Lezcano and the definition”, concluded Sosa.

