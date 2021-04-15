Liga MX: Alfonso Sosa “belittles” the victory of the Tigres against Juárez

The Braves of Juarez could not add to the UANL Tigres in the pending match of Day 5 of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX, so Alfonso Sosa ended up disappointed in his team after failing to maintain the lead.

“The result left me bad, we deserved something more. The team played a great game, but it’s details that make the difference. We have to improve specific situations that left us empty-handed.”

Poncho affirmed that they have a lot of work to do and will seek to improve the errors they had against those led by Ricardo Ferretti, setting its sights on the Repechage Zone of the Clausura 2021.

“We have to correct a lower percentage than when we arrived. We have to improve specific situations that left us empty-handed,” explained Alfonso Sosa, DT from Juárez, about the performance of Bravos.

The match ended three goals to two, William Mendieta and Gustavo Velázques Ramos were the scorers for the Fronterizos, while Nico López was dispatched with a double and the winning goal was scored by Diego Reyes.

