Liga MX: Alexis Canelo, the sixth scorer of Toluca in short tournaments

Alexis Canelo was crowned as the scoring champion in the Closing 2021 with 11 goals, leaving Nicolás Ibáñez with 10 and Santiago Ormeño with nine, who had no minutes on the last day of Liga MX, by decision of his coach.

The Argentine attacker is the sixth player of the Toluca who gets a scoring title. The last time that the scarlet box had the maximum gunner was in the Apertura 2013, with Pablo Velázquez, who scored 12 goals that tournament.

The Red Devils can boast that they have had the scoring champion eight times, being the club that holds that mark in short tournaments. Jose Saturnino Cardozo He did it four times: Summer 98, Summer 99, Opening 2002 and Closing 2003.

Three years later, Bruno Marioni took the scoring lead with 11 touchdowns. Hector Mancilla managed to do it twice in a row, in the Apertura 2008, with 11 goals, and in the Clausura 2009, with 14. The Uruguayan Ivan Alonso, can also boast this achievement with 11 and 14 goals, in the Apertura 2011 and Clausura 2012 , respectively.