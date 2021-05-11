Liga MX: Alexis Canelo sees as a rematch for Toluca to return to a league

The Argentinian Alexis Canelo of the Red Devils of Toluca in the MX League, assured that they see as a rematch in the squad to return to play a league after 2 years of absence, when they are measured at Blue Cross in the rooms of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

It is a pleasure to enter the top 8 again, something that has not been achieved for two years. It is a personal revenge to compete again in the great celebration of Mexican soccer ”, were the words of Alexis Canelo.

This season’s scoring champion spoke at a press conference in front of the media, where he stressed that it is a pleasure to get back into the top 8 of the tournament, but stressed that they see it as a rematch after the absence of 2 years in the league. .

Toluca entered the round of the quarterfinals by beating León’s team in the repechage, in a duel that Ignacio Ambriz’s team came out as favorites as they were the current champion of the competition and when they played a home match at the stadium. Nou Camp.

