Liga MX: Alex Diego close to returning to the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro

The former coach of the White Roosters, Alex Diego He would be close to making his return to the Queretaro team but this time he would not do so on the bench, as ‘Pity’ Altamirano will continue to be in charge of the team as its Technical Director.

According to David Medrano, Alex Diego is close to being the new Sports Director of the Gallos Blancos and would arrive to reinforce the project of the ‘Pity’ Altamirano.

Alex Diego left the Gallos bench in December after directing the 2020 Guardians and in his place it was Pity who took the reins of the team.

As a coach, Alex Diego has experience managing Alebrijes de Oaxaca, Atlante and Gallos Blancos. Thus, as a Sports Director, it would be his first opportunity at 36 years of age.

