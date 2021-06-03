Liga MX: Alex Blanco apologizes to Cruz Azul for assuring that they would be the disappointment of the tournament

Sports journalist Alex White of the Fox Sports MX network, apologized to the Cruz Azul team and its fans within the MX League, to ensure that they would be the disappointment of the Guardians Tournament 2021.

I offer an apology to the people of Cruz Azul and acknowledge that they were deserved champions. Enjoy the championship, 23 years have passed, keep enjoying “, were the words of Alex Blanco.

The Mexican communicator expressed his apologies through the “Radio Fox Sports” program, assuring that he was wrong in thinking that they would be the disappointment of the tournament and recognized that they were deserved champions in this tournament.

Alex Blanco also reminded the fans of the Cementeros that he was among the first to put the Peruvian Juan Reynoso as the first option to lead the team on the options that sounded.

