Liga MX: Alejandro Zendejas from Necaxa would be in the sights of Xolos de Tijuana

Football player Alejandro Zendejas of the Rays of Necaxa on the MX League, would be on the radar of the manager of the Xolos de Tijuana of the coach Robert Dante Siboldi, in order to strengthen the team for the next Opening Tournament 2021.

According to information from the journalist Heriberto Muñoz and other media from the Border, the team led by the Caliente group, has already asked the Necaxa board about the one formed in the basic forces of the FC Dallas of the MLS.

The Xolos team adds 2 consecutive seasons remaining on the edge of the repechage and the league, so far with Robert Dante Siboldi it seeks to strengthen itself in different areas, with the incorporation of Alejandro Zendejas entering into plans.

The extreme midfielder has several teams already in their passage through Mexican soccer despite their young age, defending the jersey of teams such as Chivas, Toluca and Necaxa in Liga MX and Zacatepec in Liga de Ascenso MX.

