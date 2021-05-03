Liga MX: Alejandro Irarragorri’s message after Santos qualification for the playoffs

Santos Laguna drew zero goals against Puebla in the match on day 17 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, so the team led by Guillermo Almada will have to play the playoffs to reach the Liguilla.

Given this, the president of Santos Laguna Alejandro Irarragorri He published an emotional message in which he celebrated the team’s pass to the playoffs and highlighted that they did it among the eight best.

“Congratulations @clubsantos, everyone at the institution with their Hobby Warrior have had a great tournament; for the third time in a row in the top 8; now for the significance in the final phase of this C21 all in #ModoGuerrero. “, published Irarragorri.

With the defeat of Pumas against América in the match of the last date of the regular phase, Santos will face the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro in the great celebration of Mexican soccer.

