Liga MX: Alejandro Irarragorri seeks to buy LaLiga or Premier League club

The Director of Santos Laguna, Alejandro Irrarragori, President of Orlegi, seeks to expand his brand and reach European football, which is why he declared that he has his sights set on a Premier League or Spanish League club.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the young entrepreneur revealed that he plans to reach those high levels and expand his timeshare.

We turn to the Spanish League? Yes, constantly. Do we do it with the Premier League? Definitely, that’s what we’re aiming for, let’s see how everything happens in the future. There are many good examples of a multi-club owner, but I don’t think we have seen the true scope of a sports synergy. ”He commented.

Likewise, he assured that you do not need to be the richest to be successful in soccer.

“The fans like to hear that a very rich businessman has bought their equipment and is going to invest money with them. I don’t think that’s the way to go these days.”

Orlegi has two teams in Liga MX; Santos Laguna and Los Rojinegros del Atlas, however, seek to expand like Grupo Pachuca and reach more countries.

