Liga MX: Alejandro ‘El Pelado’ Acosta harangue Puebla for the return match against Santos Laguna

Alejandro ‘El Pelado’ Acosta, former player of La Franja del Puebla, published an emotional message on his social networks prior to the second leg of the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League between camoteros and Santos Laguna at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

‘El Pelado’ Acosta, through his social networks, harangued Puebla and all the fans of La Franja prior to the return match against Santos Laguna, noting that he is confident that the team will achieve the comeback.

“Well today I think it is the most important match for @ClubPueblaMX and I know that they will leave everything on the court (players) and also outside (fans) today they win and go to the final as always my support from the distance #LaFranjaQueNosUne . ”, Published Acosta.

Well, today I think it is the most important game for @ClubPueblaMX and I know that they will leave everything on the court (players) and also outside (fans) today they win and go to the final as always my support for the distance ⚽️ #LaFranjaQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/5o1mqxEHCo – Alejandro El Pelado Acosta (@ Acosta_03) May 23, 2021

Alejandro Acosta played 74 games with the Puebla shirt where he managed to score 12 goals and gave five assists, reaching the semifinals of the MX League with the camotero team in the Clausura 2009, where they played the semifinals.

For now, Puebla has to win by three goals and ensure that Santos Laguna does not score a goal to advance to the final and face Cruz Azul that beat the Tuzos del Pachuca.

