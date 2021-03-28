Liga MX: Alejandra Delgadillo, host of Fox Sports, shows off her figure in a spicy photo

Alejandra Delgadillo, one of the most beautiful fans of the Rayados de Monterrey, shook her fans and social networks with a new photo in a swimsuit that is shaking the networks.

With more than 260,000 followers and growing, Ale Delagadillo showed off his beautiful figure in what appears to be a mini photo shoot.

Also read: Norma Palafox and Nicole Regnier shake the networks with their spicy video

“Once you see results, it becomes an addiction” published Delgadillo.

Aejandra, host of Fox Sports, has become one of the most followed influencers on social networks, as she usually pampers her fans with her beautiful photographs, her exercise routines and her love for the Rayados de Monterrey.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content



