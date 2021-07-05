Liga MX: Alebrijes from Oaxaca announces reinforcement from soccer in Portugal

The set of Alebrijes from Oaxaca of the Liga de Expansión MX, announced on their social networks Christian Panesso as his new reinforcement for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament from Sport Clube Praiense of the second division of Portuguese football.

Alebrijes from Oaxaca, through their official Twitter account, welcomed Cristián Panesso for the next Liga de Expansión MX campaign, highlighting his speed and youth to strengthen his attack.

“We welcome our new reinforcement, Cristián Panesso, a fast forward who comes to reinforce our offensive with the smell of coffee! @OpticasAmerica @Romasacv @ G500Mx #AlebrijesEsOaxaca #Alebrijes.”, Published Oaxaca.

Cristián Panesso is a 22-year-old Colombian forward who can play as a right winger or midfielder.

Panesso played seven football matches in Portugal, where he scored a goal. He is 1.88 meters tall and was signed by Sport Clube Praiense of Portuguese football a year ago.

