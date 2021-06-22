Liga MX: Alebrijes from Oaxaca announces reinforcement from Las Chivas

The Alebrijes of Oaxaca, a team from the MX Expansion League, announced the arrival of goalkeeper André Alcaraz from Las Chivas, for the next Opening Tournament 2021.

Alebrijes, in his social networks, welcomed the Chivas youth goalkeeper who has been active in the Tapatío team and who will continue to play in the Expansion League with the Oaxaca club.

“We introduce you to our new goalkeeper: @ Vandre000, from @TapatioCD. National Selected and with great reflections, to take care of our bow with everything. Welcome #AlebrijesEsOaxaca #Alebrijes. ”Alebrijes announced on his official Twitter account.

With Tapatío, André Alcara only played one game, where he received two goals and never again had a chance in the goal of the Chivas subsidiary team.

Oaxaca, in his networks, highlighted that Alcaraz has been selected and comes from one of the most prestigious quarries in Mexican football such as Guadalajara.

