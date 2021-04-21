Liga MX: Aldo Rocha puts the Clásico Tapatío as the most important Atlas duel in the tournament

Captain Aldo Rocha of the Guadalajara Atlas in the MX League, he assured that the duel in front of the Chivas in the Classic Tapatío Matchday 16 is the club’s most important match in this 2021 Guardians Tournament.

Saturday’s is the most important game, we want a great closing to put aside the percentage issue and also dream of the league, “were the words of Aldo Rocha.

The midfielder of the Rojinegro team spoke at a press conference, highlighting the importance of this meeting seeking to add the 3 units, which put them in the fight for the fight to the league.

Aldo Rocha also spoke about the importance of closing this tournament well and putting aside the issue of relegation, where he is fighting for the last place and the 120 million fine with Atlético de San Luis.

