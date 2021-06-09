Liga MX: Aldo Rocha congratulates Mazatlán FC after its first anniversary

Football player Aldo Rocha of Guadalajara Atlas inside of League MXHe congratulated his former team, Mazatlán FC, for its first anniversary since its creation in Mexican soccer.

Happy first anniversary Mazatlán FC, many more to come! “Was Aldo Rocha’s message on Twitter.

The Mexican midfielder launched his message through his social networks, where he had the time to congratulate the Sinaloan team where he played during the 2020 Guardianes Tournament with Juan Francisco Palencia.

Another of the congratulations that stood out on this first anniversary of Mazatlán FC, was the one made by the Sinaloan band “El Recodo”, an icon of the pearl of the Pacific and official sponsor of the club.

