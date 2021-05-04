Liga MX: Alberto Marrero accepts that there is an offer to buy Atlético San Luis

The sports president Alberto Marrero placeholder image of Atlético San Luis in the MX League, recognized that there is a formal proposal to buy the franchise by a investorto American, who are currently studying.

There is a North American investor who is interested in buying the franchise, we have not put the club up for sale, Atlético de Madrid has not put it up for sale. We have received this offer and it is being analyzed, but as of today there is absolutely nothing “, were the words of Alberto Marrero.

The president of the Potosino group spoke in an interview for the Fox Sports MX chain, where he accepted that there is this proposal that the media has been speculating, but assured that the franchise is not for sale.

Alberto Marrero also made it clear that this proposal has not been ruled out, which is why it is still being studied, in addition to recognizing that it is working to pay the fine of 120 million pesos for the decline.

