Liga MX: Alberto García Aspe throws dart at Monterrey after his elimination in the quarterfinals

The sports analyst Alberto Garcia Aspe of the chain Fox Sports MX, attacked the Rayados de Monterrey team, after their elimination in the quarterfinals of the Guardians Tournament 2021.

Monterrey was what it was throughout the tournament, it must be said and we discussed it with their coach, it is an irregular team where you played for lapses of the games well for 20 or 25 minutes. Santos was deservedly better during the 180 minutes “, were the words of Alberto García Aspe.

The former footballer of the Pumas and Club América in Mexican soccer, spoke for ‘La Último Palabra’ where he assured that Javier Aguirre’s team did not achieve regularity throughout the tournament.

Alberto García Aspe was accurate in his comment on this series of quarterfinals, where he assured that the Santos Laguna team was a deserved winner, being better than the Rayados in the 180 minutes.

