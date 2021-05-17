Liga MX: Alberto García Aspe ‘Scares’ Cruz Azul prior to the semifinals vs Pachuca

The Cruz Azul Machine and the Tuzos del Pachuca will star in a new episode of their great rivalry in Liga MX, for a place in the final of the Closing tournament 2021 with a pending account for the celestial ones.

Despite arriving as the top favorite for the tournament title, Alberto García Aspe, the former Mexican footballer, has put the cement team led by the coach into a predicament Juan Reynoso prior to the first leg of the semifinals.

Read also: Liga MX: This is how the Liguilla of the eLigaMX was

During the recent edition of the program ‘The last word‘, the now Fox Sports commentator expressed his favoritism for the Noria squad but that he should not lower his guard against the Hidalgo.

“He left out Chivas, he left out America. If I see Cruz Azul as the favorite, but be careful with Pachuca, he said.

It should be noted that the Cruz Azul Machine and the Tuzos del Pachuca will begin their semifinal elimination in the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League next Wednesday in the Hidalgo stadium.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Santiago Giménez fills with praise for Juan Reynoso’s work prior to the semifinals