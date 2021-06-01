Liga MX: Alberto García Aspe reveals his childhood love for Cruz Azul

Former Mexican soccer player Alberto Garcia Aspe, revealed in front of the cameras his love for the Cruz Azul team of the MX League, during the golden age of the complex that had Miguel Marin in goal.

As a child, if I went to Cruz Azul, my greatest idol was Miguel Marín. May he rest in peace, that is reality. As a child I went to see the finals where they won titles “, were the words of Alberto García Aspe.

The current sports analyst for the Fox Sports MX network, assured that in his childhood he was a faithful follower of the Cementero team. and that goalkeeper Miguel Marín was his greatest idol, regardless of his past as a footballer for the Pumas and Club América.

Alberto García Aspe recalled how in his childhood he supported the Cruz Azul team, since it was a team that won many championships at that time, where he even had to go to the Azteca stadium to see the Celestes finals.

