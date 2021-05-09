Liga MX: Alan Pulido’s emotional dedication to Chivas for their 115th anniversary

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and the entire Rojiblanca nation are celebrating, celebrating 115 years of history in the MX League, ahead of the match corresponding to the reclassification round in the Closing tournament 2021 as a visitor to the Tuzos del Pachuca.

Forward Alan Pulido has not forgotten this special date for the Chivahermanos and has been present on social networks, to dedicate an emotional message to the Sacred Flock for its anniversary.

“Happy 115 years of life to the Guadalajara Club, a historic team, with a great hobby that opened the doors for me and gave me all their love, it is an honor to be part of your history, one of those that is not erased and less if you carry it in the heart, “he wrote alongside a special image of Chivas.

Forward Alan Pulido defended the colors of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara during seven tournaments, where he played 166 games in all competitions and recorded 69 goals, winning a Liga MX title, a MX Cup, a Concacaf Champions League and be a scoring champion.

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will seek access to the league in consecutive tournaments, when they visit the Tuzos del Pachuca, in the match that will close the activity of the repechage round in Liga MX.

