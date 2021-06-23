Liga MX: Alan Medina sends a message to the Necaxa fans after his signing

The Rayos del Necaxa began with the announcement of their reinforcements for the 2021 Apertura Tournament and this Tuesday, June 22, they made official the signing of Alan Medina, who arrives from the Águilas of Club América.

After the official announcement of the Hidrorayos, Alan Medina sent a message to the fans of the Aguascalientes team, where he already appears with the Rayos clothing and claims to be committed to this new project.

“I am Alan Medina and I am already here in Aguascalientes, and I am 100% committed to this team and the fans”

The canterano of the Red Devils of Toluca arrived as reinforcement to the Eagles of America for this 2021 Clausura Tournament, where he only played five games and accumulated a total of 87 minutes.

Medina also did not have much activity with the Eagles U-20 team, as he played three games, accumulating 243 minutes in total.

