Liga MX: Aké Loba could leave Rayados to reach MLS

The Striped de Monterrey, a team eliminated in the Quarterfinals, is already preparing its Apertura 2021 tournament and the possible losses and registrations and there are already several players indicated with the possibility of leaving the institution due to their poor performance.

One of them is Aké Loba, an Ivorian striker who, although he could be a bargaining chip for Atlas, Rayados would have MLS offers for him.

Rayados would be interested in starting the Ivory Coast striker, however, they want his departure not to be a bad deal for the club, so they will not let him go cheap.

Loba arrived at Rayados in the Clausura 2020 for a cost of 8 million dollars, a figure that although it is difficult for someone to pay for their services, what they ask for would not be far from these numbers.

Aké Loba played 21 games with the Rayados and scored 6 goals between Liga and Liguilla.