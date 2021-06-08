Liga MX: Agustín Oliveros’ message after his arrival at Club Necaxa as reinforcement

The Rayos del Necaxa continue to steal the eyes in the transfer market in the face of Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, after announcing the arrival of defender Agustín Oliveros as his new reinforcement.

After announcing that it will be the new signing of the hydrocalides, the Uruguayan defender has been present on social networks with a message for the fans of the Aguascalientes team.

“Thanks for the welcome, Damn! See you soon,” he wrote.

It should be noted that the defender Agustín Oliveros will play for the first time in the MX League defending the colors of the Rayos del Necaxa after his time with him. Racing and the National of Uruguayan soccer.

