Liga MX: Agustín Marchesín sends a message to Santos prior to the final vs Cruz Azul

Agustín Marchesín, former Santos Laguna goalkeeper, sent an emotional message to the team led by Guillermo Almada prior to the grand final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against Cruz Azul’s Machine.

Marchesín, current Porto goalkeeper, through his official Instagram account, published a few words in which he wishes Santos Laguna the best of success against Cruz Azul, since he believes that it is a team that deserves it.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Tigres prepares offer for Orbelín Pineda and would include players in the negotiation

“Success. With all Santos. The whole beautiful Lagunera region deserves it ”, Marchesín published on his official social networks.

Agustín Marchesín played 88 games with the Santos Laguna shirt, where he received 110 goals and where he was able to keep a clean sheet in 30 games and won a Liga MX title.

For now, Cruz Azul will face the Santos Laguna squad tonight on the TSM field in the first leg of the Clausura 2021 final, while the return leg will be at the Azteca Stadium.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content