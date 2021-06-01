Liga MX: Afición de Rayados celebrates the arrival of Avilés Hurtado to Club Pachuca

After confirming to Andres Mosquera As their first registration, the Tuzos del Pachuca continue to steal the eyes in the transfer market in Liga MX after announcing the arrival of forward Avilés Hurtado.

Through Twitter, the Hidalgo team released a video showing the Colombian attacker dancing to the rhythm of the cumbia, when his compatriot Oscar Murillo makes known that it is the new reinforcement of the club.

Given this news, the reactions and comments on social networks from the Rayados de Monterrey fans did not wait, thanking the Bella Airosa squad that will take him as their new player.

Thanks for so much pachuca, brother club – trel (@ Alexlira02) May 31, 2021

Thanks @Tuzos there we have a goalkeeper, and he’s a gift at the hot sale Dorlan Pabón, take advantage of the promotion !! – Chuy Torres (@ChuyTowers) May 31, 2021

Thank you Pachuca for taking the waste – Mike Ruiz (@ _mikerz1) May 31, 2021