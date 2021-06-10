Liga MX: Adrián Chávez, former Club América, blows up Hugo González’s detractors

Adrián Chávez, former goalkeeper of the Club América Eagles, came out in defense of Hugo Gonzalez current goalkeeper of the Rayados de Monterrey in Liga MX, given the strong criticism he has received from fans of the La Pandilla team for his performances in the last Clausura 2021 tournament.

In an interview offered for ESPN, Chávez valued the talent of the Club América youth squad and assured that Hugo has the necessary conditions to play for any Liga MX team, following rumors that put him at Atlético de San Luis or at the FC Juárez.

Also read: Carlos “el Gullit” Peña, former Liga MX, is Antigua’s new reinforcement

“They are discrediting Hugo a lot, he has shown that he is a national team goalkeeper, it’s like when Memo Ochoa arrived at América they blamed the goalkeeper when the defense was very bad, so I can’t explain why.”

“Javier Aguirre, who already saw it well, does not trust him to keep it up, I don’t know why he has not liked it, but in general terms he has fulfilled, in Necaxa he went very well, then he returned to Monterrey and he did well, I I don’t see Hugo making mistakes, he’s a very confident goalkeeper, “he said.

In addition, Chávez recalled that when he was in teams with less media name and pressure, that allowed him to arrive with the Mexican National Team, so he would not see badly that he reinforces either Juárez or Atlético San Luis to continue his career.

“He was in America as a starter, in Necaxa he was a starter, in Monterrey as well and then they lend it, I don’t know why, foreigners arrived and since they didn’t work they return it, I don’t know what happens, I don’t know what Javier wants , but for me he is one of the best goalkeepers that we have in Mexico and if you mention to me the moment he is living, the moment when the defense of the team is solidified, it will be better for him, “he said.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content