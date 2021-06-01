Liga Femenil MX: Amaury Vergara’s message after the defeat of Chivas vs Tigres

Amaury Vergara, president and owner of Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, congratulated the women’s team after losing the final of the MX Women’s League to Tigres by an aggregate score of 5-3, especially for their efforts.

Amaury, through his official Twitter account, highlighted the effort, will and desire to work that they showed throughout the season to put Chivas in the final of the MX Women’s League against Tigres.

“We are very proud of our players. They made a tremendous campaign and left body and soul until the end. My admiration for the direction of Nelly, the management of Choré and the coaching staff. Thank you for defending this shield with pride. Our path is clear @ChivasFemenil! ”, He published.

We are very proud of our players. They made a tremendous campaign and left body and soul until the end. My admiration for Nelly’s leadership, Chore’s management and coaching staff. Thank you for defending this shield with pride. Our path is clear @ChivasFemenil! – Amaury Vergara Z. (@Amauryvz) June 1, 2021

After the final whistle, Tigres Femenil won its fourth crown of the competition. The team raised the trophy of League champion and also of Champion of Champions, which makes them unique and unattainable in the history of the competition.

