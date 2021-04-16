Liga Expansión MX: Repechage and Liguilla matches will be broadcast on all television stations

The MX Expansion League The regular phase of the Closing Tournament 2021 has already ended and the twelve clubs that will participate in the Big Party have already been defined, with the leader Athletic Morelia, Therefore, the Michoacanos are installed in the Semifinals, while Celaya will do the same in the Quarter finals.

The other ten teams will play for the five tickets pending in a repechage round, leaving the crosses of: Cimarrones de Sonora vs Venados FC, Mineros vs Alebrijes, Tapatío vs Coyotes de Tlaxcala, Tepatitlán vs Dorados and Atlante vs Cancún FC.

When defining the crosses of the Playoffs in the Expansion League, the journalist David Medrano Félix has assured that the organism determined that the transmission of the matches of this phase and of the entire Liguilla remain free, so the television station that wishes to take them through your signal will have the right to do so.

“Fox, ESPN, Claro Sports, TUDN and Azteca Deportes will be able to go through all the matches if they so decide,” Medrano said in his column for the daily Récord.

The games would be played on April 20, 21 and 22, with schedules to be defined.

It should be noted that the best ranked clubs will be the locals in a single match.

