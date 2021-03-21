Liga Espaola – Real Madrid: The tax solution that will make possible the return of Cristiano to Real Madrid

If you sign for a season you will be able to pay taxes in Spain as a non-resident

MThere is much talk about the possible return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid, especially after the words of ZIdane opening the possibility that the Portuguese would return to the white discipline. And despite even the fact that, from the Real Madrid entity, it is intended to continue with the policy of transfers that bring youth to the team, as it would mean, for example, the incorporation of players such as Haaland or Mbapp, priority objectives of the club,

However, the return of CR7, even if it is nothing more than a speculation, is always an incentive for many followers. Especially for those who yearn to see him shine again many more nights in the future and brand new Bernabu. But in these cases, in which it is about soccer stars also influences, beyond the memories and ties to a shirt, the economic aspect, and in particular, the one that has to do with the taxation of a country.

“CR7 enjoys a special tax regime. It did not go to Italy by chance, since the transalpine country has the most favorable tax treatment of the five major leagues on the continent“, explains Toni Roca CEO at Himnus – Football Lawyers and at the Sports Law Institute.

According to this expert, such flexibility in the country azzurro has made it possible for Cristiano Ronaldo to pay only 225,000 a year to the Italian Treasury for all income obtained abroad. That is, those related to the exploitation of its image rights, for which it receives a sum close to 40 million euros per year.

This could not have happened in Spain since, since the Beckham Law came out in 2016, the clubs are at a clear disadvantage since the effective tax rate in our country is much higher to motivate the importation of soccer talent.

“For those 40 million euros that he receives per year for image rights, Cristiano would have paid 100 times more taxes in Spain. That is to say: of those 225,000 euros that he now pays in Italy at a whopping de 20 million euros a year in our country, and that without counting the salary “, lists Roca.

The only solution at such an economic distance between Spain and Italy would have as the only and almost exclusive condition that it was a single season signing, so that both in fiscal year 2021 and in 2022. “If Cristiano signed for a single season for Real Madrid, he would be taxed as a non-resident, will not pay for image rights (20 million would be saved) and only paid 19% of personal income tax “, argues the expert.

But those, must leave Spain before June 30, 2022 since he will be considered a resident of Spain in 2022 and, in that case, the tax cost of both the player and the club, in this case, Real Madrid, will multiply.

“The white team will be affected because, when the player negotiates his salary in net, he will have to take care of the difference of those 30 percentage points corresponding to the salary of 2022. In the case of Cristiano, because it would go from paying taxes only for Spanish returns to doing so for all those obtained worldwide, which would also include the income from image rights “, Toni Roca sentence.