Liga Espaola – FC Barcelona: Andre Cury affirms that Neymar and Messi will play together again … “in Barcelona”

He was an agent of the Brazilian soccer player and an employee of Bara

Andre Cury, Neymar’s former agent and Bara’s ex-scout for ten years, surprised with some statements about the future of his client.

He links him to Bara and Messi, despite the fact that the economic difficulties that the Catalan club is going through suggest that an operation of such depth, right now, is unfeasible. At the beginning of December, Neymar also surprised by revealing his dream: “What I want the most is to play with Messi,” he said.

Cury, who is in Argentinato close the transfer of former Atltico de Madrid player, Santos Borr, to PalmeirasAmong other operations, he granted an interview to El Litoral.

“Neymar has the doors open for Barcelona, the culs know that he was wrong and even he himself recognized it later. I was ten years in Barcelona, ​​I know every corner of the city. I will be very happy that Neymar goes to Barcelona, ​​”he said.

Along the same lines, Cury added: “Two years ago, Neymar formally asked me to return to Barcelona, ​​we tried and we were really close to get him out of Paris, but for details it didn’t happen, “he continued.

To close, the soccer player agent broke everything with his phrase: “Laporta is the only one who can put them back together. Messi is not going to leave Barcelona. He decided that his story should be in Barcelona and I am very clear about that. If Neymar will play with Messi again, but it will be in Barcelona. “