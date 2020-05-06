One of the few teams of the Endesa League who have returned to work is the Valencia Basket. Between Monday and Tuesday, the Taronjas players returned to team discipline, although always individual way and with temporary separation on arrival at the sports facility. Until now, physical tests and shooting session voluntary. It will be today when the specific trainings begin with a view to the return of the competition.

The Return will be in two groups, to be strict with the sanitary norms. Although Ponsarnau could well have cited all 14 players at the same time since among the facilities of l’Alqueria of the Basket and La Fontetacommunicated by an interior corridor, the Valencia has 14 tracks: four exteriors and nine decks in l’Alqueria; plus the central court of La Fonteta. Therefore, players could train each on a track and, of course, with an exclusive and individual wardrobe.

In these first trainingtherefore players will have zero contact between them, as if they were in their houses. The protocol begins with temperature taking at the entrance of the enclosure and delivery of all sanitary material. Afterwards, they are changed in the locker room itself and when finished, the clothes are washed in the club facility. All the material used (balls, cones, weights …) is individualized for Every player and once the session ends, everything disinfects so it’s ready for the next group. Also the parquet, the baskets and the shooting machines are in the hands of a cleaning equipment Valencia Basket that is doubling its capacity in these first days of the return to training. Thus, between group and groupthey leave a time for disinfection total.

Until yesterday, technicians they did not take action. It will be today when can give their first instructions. Rare although it will take getting used to. Ponsarnau and his coaching staff will be decked out with gloves and masks and they will keep a physical distance with the players when giving their directions. Furthermore, they have disappeared the benches to use that have been replaced by individualized chairs, arranged with the distance that guarantees compliance with the health protocol.

Yet without knowing the moment in which competition will return, the Valencia Basket coaching staff will work with all its players from today since the 14 have been confined in the city and they have not moved to their places of origin.

Also, with the desire that everything return to normal As soon as possible, the club organized the first face-to-face press conference offered by a professional club last Friday. The press conference was also organized under the strictest sanitary protocol, respecting social distance.