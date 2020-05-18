Sunday May 17, 2020

Through a statement, the Football Federation of that country (FVF), reported that this season is halted because of the pandemic that registers 504 cases in the nation. However, they will start shuffling a new tournament to find a champion this year.

«After an emergency council via online (…) it was decided to create new regulatory standards with a new format in Venezuelan football in the near future and to cancel what had been played in the 2020 season, due to the state of alarm that exists in Venezuela. of COVID-19 ”, he mentioned through his website.

In addition, Lubín Angulo, president of the Competitions Commission, confirmed that «the tournaments that were paralyzed in mid-March, had met approximately only 16%, in the first division and 20% in the second, under rules and format of competitions that we cannot conclude due to the State of Alarm that exists in Venezuela as a result of COVID-19 ».

«For the FVF what counts first is the protection of its footballers, coaching staff and leaders. Failing to comply with the conditions of the current championship that was halted, FVF will create a new format that defines the champion and representatives in 2021 international cups to close this year, “added the manager.

Finally from the entity they did not indicate dates for an eventual return to soccer. «The Competitions Commission will continue working to carry out the new competition rules, a new format, aligned with the decisions made by the Government regarding the reactivation of activities. We cannot give a start date for the new competition, ”he said.