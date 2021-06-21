Liga de Expansión MX will have two new teams for Apertura 2021

The MX Expansion League made official the increase in its seats for the 2021-22 season and will have two new clubs to form a League of 18 teams, such as the MX League, for which it will be the first time in 10 years that the Division de Plata will have this amount of equipment.

The season just ended had only 16 teams, so for the following semester it is planned to be 18 and there are already 17 confirmed clubs.

The Rayados de Monterrey subsidiary team joined the Division, a team that will bear the curious name of ‘Raya2’.

The 18th team will leave the Premier League, the main candidates being the Trinca Fresera de Irapuato team, champion of the 2020-21 season.

Likewise, Tepatitlán will become an official member of the Division and not just a ‘guest’, since it earned its place by being the champion of the competition.

