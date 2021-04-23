Liga de Expansión MX: This is how the Quarterfinals will be played in the Liguilla

The stage of Repechage of the Expansion League closed this Thursday with the classification of the CD Tapatío on the Coyotes of Tlaxcala, the last guest to the Closing League 2021, being defined the crosses of the keys of the Quarterfinal.

The first series will be played between the Toros del Celaya, second in the general classification, against the Potros de Hierro del Atlante, a team that came from behind eliminated Cancun FC led by Christian ‘El Chaco’ Giménez.

The second key will be disputed between Cimarrones de Sonora and Tepatitlan, after both passed the playoff round by way of penalties; the former against Venados de Yucatán and the latter against Dorados de Sinaloa.

In the third and last key, the Tapatío and the Mineros de Zacatecas will face off, a team that beat the Alebrijes of Oaxaca 6-0.

It should be remembered that Atlético Morelia is already installed in the Semifinals.

Dates and Times of the Quarterfinals (To be defined):

