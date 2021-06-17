Liga de Expansión MX: Tepatitlán FC is reinforced with a Chivas player for the Apertura 2021

The Tepatitlán FC team has begun with the planning and assembly of the squad for the Opening tournament 2021 of the Liga de Expansión MX, when announcing the signing of full-back Carlos Villanueva.

Through their social networks, the Guadalajara team led by the coach Paco Ramirez reported the incorporation of the 27-year-old Mexican defender from the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara on the MX League.

“Say hello to our new reinforcement, @CharliCvl is from El Alto Welcome to your new home!” They wrote.

Say hello to our new reinforcement, @CharliCvl is from El Alto ️ ¡ ! pic.twitter.com/WGAW4WFN0b – Champion of Champions 2021 (@TepatitlanFC) June 17, 2021

The winger Carlos Villanueva closes his second stage within the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, after playing four official matches with him Tapatio in Liga de Expansión MX and add 290 minutes on the field.

