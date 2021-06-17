Liga de Expansión MX: Tapatío announced his losses for the Apertura 2021

El Tapatío, a subsidiary of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in the MX Expansion League, is preparing for a great change for the 2021 Apertura Tournament, as it announced the withdrawal of nine elements for the next campaign.

Through their social networks, the Tapatío reported on the departure of elements such as Michael “Tortas” Pérez, Edson Torres, Antonio Torres and Zahid Muñoz, who will reinforce other clubs in both the Expansion League and Liga MX.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Filtering Jaime Lozano’s final call for the Olympic Games

“In this process of forming the team that will compete in the next competition of the category, it was determined to release 9 elements: Michael Pérez, Antonio Torres, Zahid Muñoz, Diego Herández, Carlos Villanueva, Edson Torres, Rubén Dominguez, André Alcaráz and David González, so that each one continues with their individual growth and accumulates more experience. “

In addition to reporting on the departure of these players, the Sagrado Rebaño affiliate also reported on the arrival of Christian Pinzón, Pavel Pérez and Luis Márquez, who will be their reinforcements for the Apertura 2021.

These are not the only players who will reinforce Tapatío for the next season, as the club will also have the incorporation of several U-20 players.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: